Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

A number of research firms have commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,755 in the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 8.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.12. 5,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $83.35.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

