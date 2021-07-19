Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 442,600 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the June 15th total of 288,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 46,562 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 211,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOV traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.58. 2,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,093. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.96. The company has a market capitalization of $536.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.65. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $703.16 million for the quarter.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

