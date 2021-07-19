H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$19.00 at National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HR.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.93.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$16.25. 584,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,244. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.19. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.25 and a 12 month high of C$17.14.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

