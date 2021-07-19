HRT Financial LP Acquires New Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,894,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,156,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after buying an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $77.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $249,420.00. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

