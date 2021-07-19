HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 108,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,067,000.

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

