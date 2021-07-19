HRT Financial LP Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 319,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 120,699 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

WRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.