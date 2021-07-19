HRT Financial LP Takes $1.15 Million Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

