HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASO. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,904,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In related news, Director 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,568,651 shares of company stock worth $809,391,515 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $35.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.07.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

