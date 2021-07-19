HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.16% of Watford at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watford in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Watford by 889.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Watford during the first quarter worth $234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Watford by 80.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Watford during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watford alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $697.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.25.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Watford Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.