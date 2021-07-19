HSBC Downgrades Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HSBC currently has $16.90 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.10.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.41.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The company’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $60,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

