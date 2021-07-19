HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $24.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 217.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.81. 60,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,373. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HSBC has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

