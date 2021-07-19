Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 26th

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 26th. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II had issued 22,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

HCIIU stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $147,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

