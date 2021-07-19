Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading 2% Higher

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52. 7,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,949,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Humanigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -2.37.
In related news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,137,266 shares of company stock worth $39,146,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.
About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
Further Reading: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.