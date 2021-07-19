Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading 2% Higher

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52. 7,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,949,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Humanigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -2.37.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,137,266 shares of company stock worth $39,146,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

