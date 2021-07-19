Humaniq (HMQ) Price Down 16% This Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.30 million and $74,355.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.00800600 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

