Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Down 57.0% in June

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the June 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HOILF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39. Hunter Technology has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

About Hunter Technology

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

