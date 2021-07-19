Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Up 50.7% in June

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the June 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HUN stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.01. 51,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,443. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

In other Huntsman news, VP Randy W. Wright sold 42,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,237,032.29. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 131,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 75,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 225,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 152,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

