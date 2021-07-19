HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $40.12. Approximately 1,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 326,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

