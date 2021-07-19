Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hyliion.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,672,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,472,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,608,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,393 shares of company stock worth $237,831 and sold 607,500 shares worth $6,032,625. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Hyliion by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Hyliion by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Hyliion by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

HYLN stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.79. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $58.66.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyliion (HYLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.