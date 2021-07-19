ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,397,300 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the June 15th total of 1,653,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23,973.0 days.
Shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$46.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56. ICA Gruppen AB has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.
ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Company Profile
