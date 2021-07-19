ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,397,300 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the June 15th total of 1,653,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23,973.0 days.

Shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$46.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56. ICA Gruppen AB has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

Get ICA Gruppen AB (publ) alerts:

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Company Profile

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.