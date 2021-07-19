Ideaology (IDEA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $112,889.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013068 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.73 or 0.00771433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,461 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

