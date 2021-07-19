IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down to $45.02

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.02, but opened at $42.00. IDT shares last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 522 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 53.22%. The business had revenue of $373.83 million for the quarter.

In other IDT news, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $230,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,588 shares of company stock valued at $865,278 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in IDT by 13.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDT by 43.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDT by 19.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDT by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of IDT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.