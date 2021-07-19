IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,486 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPLV opened at $62.74 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $62.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.24.

