IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 194,911 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 1,538.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,911 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.60% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

