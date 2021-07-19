IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,917,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKE opened at $283.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.86. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

