IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,350 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance accounts for about 0.8% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 116,734 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

BCSF opened at $15.24 on Monday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

