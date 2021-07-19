IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.0% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 191.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $129.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

