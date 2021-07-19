IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Accenture by 526.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 393,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 330,445 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,428,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $2,997,235 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Shares of ACN opened at $311.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $317.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

