IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 57,403 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,403 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

SPLG stock opened at $50.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

