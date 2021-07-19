ImageCoin (IMG) Reaches Market Cap of $244,864.74

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $244,864.74 and approximately $172,035.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,312,248 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

