IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Update

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 585,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the June 15th total of 843,400 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in IMARA by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in IMARA by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in IMARA by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IMARA in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in IMARA in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ IMRA opened at $5.56 on Monday. IMARA has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.58.
IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMARA will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
