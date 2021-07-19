Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.65). Immunic reported earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($3.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.92).

IMUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Aegis began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

IMUX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. 489,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,066. The firm has a market cap of $208.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.99. Immunic has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,908. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Immunic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Immunic by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 228,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 4th quarter worth about $6,337,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Immunic by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 401,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,527 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

