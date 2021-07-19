Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading 3.2% Higher

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s share price traded up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $36.70. 183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 80,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Immunocore alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.