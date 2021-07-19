Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/15/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/1/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company's properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties' leases, Hawaii properties' leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. "

6/22/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a "sector perform" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/15/2021 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ILPT opened at $26.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $27.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. Analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2,665,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

