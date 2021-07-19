Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INFI. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $226.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

