Infusive Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,054.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 7.2% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,573.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,384.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

