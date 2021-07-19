Infusive Asset Management Inc. Buys 591 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 849.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after buying an additional 10,528,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $105,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,146,204 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $88,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,876 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $39.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

