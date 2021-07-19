Infusive Asset Management Inc. Has $9.92 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 2.3% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,960,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,200.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 68,954 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.28.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $371.69 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $399.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

