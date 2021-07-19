Infusive Asset Management Inc. Purchases 177 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

LW stock opened at $77.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.30.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

