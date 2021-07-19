Inscription Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $98.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $190.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.96.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $5,036,564.50. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.