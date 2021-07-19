Inscription Capital LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $151,346,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.41 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

