Inscription Capital LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Inscription Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.2% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 8,989 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $629,230.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,611,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,139,581. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

WMT stock opened at $141.56 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.92. The stock has a market cap of $396.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

