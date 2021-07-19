Inscription Capital LLC Sells 374 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,464,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,922,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43.

