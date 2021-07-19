Inscription Capital LLC Sells 8,587 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $134.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

