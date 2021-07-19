Insider Buying: Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Sam B. Devane bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $36,860.00.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $449.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 82.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

