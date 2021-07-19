Insider Buying: Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) CFO Buys 4,666 Shares of Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) CFO Gregory L. Weaver bought 4,666 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $69,990.00.

NYSE DCI opened at $65.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $66.60.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Donaldson by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Donaldson by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

