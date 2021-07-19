Insider Buying: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Purchases 1,875,000 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp bought 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $20.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $221.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAZY shares. Truist Securities began coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter worth $142,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

