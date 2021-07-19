Insider Buying: SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Director Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Director Robert S. Strong purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.95 on Monday. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The business had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. increased their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.