Insider Buying: Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Director William D. Jr. Dittmar purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $32,030.00.

Shares of VABK stock opened at $38.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 1.13% of Virginia National Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that providesa range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.