Insider Buying: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Acquires 57,963 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 57,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,377.13.

Shares of Z opened at $104.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.98 and a beta of 1.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.41.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

