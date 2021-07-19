Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Sells $79,098.60 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $79,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $143,098.81.
- On Monday, April 26th, Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $32,328.50.
NYSE EGHT opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.17.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after buying an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after buying an additional 2,902,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,486,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 146,754 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
