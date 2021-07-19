Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Sells $79,098.60 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $79,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $143,098.81.

On Monday, April 26th, Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $32,328.50.

NYSE EGHT opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after buying an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after buying an additional 2,902,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,486,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 146,754 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

